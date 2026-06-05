4 Things That Got Properly Wrapped Up In 'Filing For Love'

A rom-com that didn’t follow the conventions of office K-dramas, “Filing for Love” brought to life the story of Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun) and Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), a charismatic and unique couple that went from work rivals to sweet lovers in the most endearing way. After 12 episodes filled with electric chemistry, funny moments, and one too many struggles, here are the things that nicely concluded this love story!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 11-12 ahead.

1. Joo In Ah, Noh Ki Jun, and Jeon Jae Yeol teaming up against Jeon Seong Yeol

Despite the tension in last week’s episodes that provoked high blood pressure in anyone watching, the arc around the office politics wraps up in a satisfying fashion when In Ah, Ki Jun, and Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) team up to bring down Jeon Seong Yeol (Kang Sang Jun). In the midst of seeing this antagonist not only jeopardizing thousands of people’s jobs but also putting at risk the company’s stability, it is Ki Jun who comes through and convinces Jae Yeol to step forward and do something about it.

Through these final moments, they showcase the always dynamic team effort between them and the audit team as well as the importance of their roles in the company and within the show. Although they don’t explore this same union between the main leads, and Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon) is practically kicked out of the picture, the glimpse we get from the interaction between In Ah, Ki Jun, and Jae Yeol is enough to close this chapter for them on a happy note.

2. Jeon Jae Yeol finding his own path out of the company

When it comes to turning the page and starting anew, the one with the cleanest cut is none other than Jeon Jae Yeol. After confronting his father and getting things back on track at the company, he completely distances himself from it. He gets divorced and goes on to live peacefully with his mother, something that he clearly longed for throughout the whole show. He might have lost the place he fought tirelessly to get to, but in exchange, he gets his freedom back.

Looking at this ending, it does seem like his character has been downplayed somehow. Kim Jae Wook’s natural charisma and stage presence make you wish to see more of him, even if he gets the annoying ex-boyfriend’s role at times. They had everything to make him shine out of the love triangle, but ultimately, it didn’t happen. At least, they do some justice for this second male lead when he maturely lets go of his feelings for In Ah and they get to have proper closure.

3. Joo In Ah succeeding as a new executive

If you think of a successful career woman, then Joo In Ah is the perfect picture of it. Her resilience and determination are two of the most admiring features in this character. After becoming a sort of scapegoat during the fierce political war at Haemu, she stays uncompromising on her principles, even when her personal life gets exposed. That is why it cannot pass unnoticed when she finally succeeds as a new executive at the company.

It feels even more fulfilling watching her climb to the top of the ladder as her relationship and love for Ki Jun don’t change her motivation at work. On the contrary, having her partner by her side seems to push her to go even harder at work, which is always a breath of fresh air. Who says a woman can’t have it all? Joo In Ah has proven that she can and will be remembered as the new representation of a strong, independent, and capable female lead.

4. Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun building a life together

Since In Ah and Ki Jun’s romance started very unconventionally, it is only fitting that their ending doesn’t fall in the typical “they lived happily ever after” scene. But that doesn’t mean their farewell is any less romantic and special. Once all the struggles pass and they settle into their new positions at work, they are able to look into the future of their relationship. In that sense, both characters stay true to themselves until the very end.

Although it seems their perspectives clash, they are able to find common ground—In Ah protecting her independence and Ki Jun reassuring his presence in her life—both joining their hearts as one. They might not have ended with a big white wedding, but watching them enjoy a peaceful routine, simply living in the ups and downs of everyday life, fits perfectly with this office romance. That alone is enough to say goodbye to them with a big smile on my face!

Binge-watch all episodes of “Filing for Love” now!

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Filing for Love” and “Reborn Rookie“

Plans to watch: “A Splendid Match”