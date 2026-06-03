Watch: So Ji Sub Returns To Action After His Daughter Faces Danger In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” has shared a new teaser!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

The newly released teaser opens with the sound of footsteps echoing through the night. In the darkness, Manager Kim desperately calls out, “Where are you?” before opening the door to a mysterious shipping container.

The teaser then flashes back to his past as an undercover operative who worked between North and South Korea. It is followed by a scene in which his wife lies in a hospital bed and tells him, “Forget everything and live as Min Ji’s father now.”

From there, viewers see Manager Kim devotedly raising his daughter Min Ji—from her days as a newborn to kindergarten and eventually high school—fully embracing life as a loving father.

However, his peaceful life as an ordinary office worker is short-lived. As his late wife’s words, “Make sure she grows up loved,” echo in the background, Min Ji’s trembling cry of “Dad…” and scenes of her being chased through the rain foreshadow a looming danger that threatens to upend their lives.

Then, after hearing the challenge, “Are you just going to stand by and watch?” Manager Kim adjusts his glasses and undergoes a striking shift in demeanor.

The teaser’s major twist begins with the caption, “The world’s most ordinary father is coming.” As Manager Kim reveals scars and a muscular physique beneath his torn shirt, other father characters also begin to appear. Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon), dressed in a taekwondo uniform, wears a determined expression, while Park Jin Chul (Yoon Kyung Ho), clad in military gear, shouts “Rock and roll!” before firing a bazooka and triggering a massive explosion.

Manager Kim then unleashes his pent-up fury on his enemies as a voice ominously asks, “Why do you think a man who lived as if he didn’t exist for over a decade suddenly exploded?!” As Manager Kim declares, “If anyone even lays a finger on my daughter, you’ll all be dead,” Sung Han Soo joins the fight with powerful flying kicks while Park Jin Chul charges in with overwhelming strength, setting the stage for an all-out battle led by fathers.

The teaser also expands the mystery with the appearance of Joo Kang Chan (Joo Sang Wook), Sang Ah (Son Naeun), and Kang Seong (Kim Sung Kyu), a North Korean operative.

Watch the teaser below!

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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