Park Min Young And Yook Sungjae Meet As Deputy Manager And Intern In New Office Romance Drama

The upcoming SBS drama “Nine to Six” has unveiled its first still!

On June 1, SBS held its drama media day event “SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE” in Seoul, where it unveiled its upcoming drama lineup for the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

Among the dramas scheduled to air later this year is the office romance series “Nine to Six.”

“Nine to Six” tells the story of Kang Yi Ji (Park Min Young), who has long put romance on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and lives. The drama is based on the popular 2021 Chinese series “The Rational Life.”

Park Min Young will star as Kang Yi Ji, a sharp and workaholic deputy manager on the legal team at Chronic Motors Korea. Joining her is Yook Sungjae, who will play Han Seon Woo, a younger male intern on the legal team whose greatest charm is his warm and caring personality.

In addition, Go Soo has been cast as Park Hyun Tae, the newly appointed head of Chronic Motors Korea, signaling his return to the romance genre for the first time in 15 years.

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

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And check out Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace”!

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