Lee Je Hoon Is An Eccentric Law Office Manager Who Only Takes On Unwinnable Cases In New Drama “The Long Shot Trial”

The upcoming SBS drama “The Long Shot Trial” has unveiled its first still!

On June 1, SBS held its drama media day event “SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE” in Seoul, where it unveiled its upcoming drama lineup for the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

Among the dramas scheduled to air in 2027 is the upcoming series “The Long Shot Trial.”

“The Long Shot Trial” is a lighthearted comedic legal-investigation series that follows the ragtag members of a law office led by Kwon Baek, a former lawyer who now works as a law office manager, as they find unconventional ways to turn seemingly unwinnable cases into victories.

Lee Je Hoon will play the eccentric office manager Kwon Baek, a former star lawyer and current office manager of Seungsan Law Office. After becoming involved in a bribery scandal and losing his law license, Kwon Baek disappears without a trace. He later makes a dramatic comeback as the office manager of a rundown law office, which he creates by gathering a group of mismatched members.

Ha Young will star as rookie lawyer Yeo Shim Hee, a rookie attorney who has neither money nor powerful connections but works harder than anyone else. Unaware that her only role model Kwon Baek fell from grace in a bribery scandal, Yeo Shim Hee accepts his offer and becomes the lead attorney at Seungsan Law Office.

As they work together to solve a series of cases, the two will also undergo a gradual transformation in their relationship.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Je Hoon in “Taxi Driver 3”:

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Also watch Ha Young in “Face Me” below:

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