Xdinary Heroes’ Jun Han To Adjust Schedule Following Sudden Abdominal Pain

JYP Entertainment has shared an update on Xdinary Heroes Jun Han’s health.

On June 3, JYP Entertainment shared that Jun Han experienced sudden abdominal pain and related symptoms during Xdinary Heroes’ “The New Xcene Special Live in Europe & UK” concert in London on June 2, which prevented him from participating in parts of the show.

Following the recommendation of on-site medical staff, Jun Han is currently getting ample rest and focusing on his recovery. The agency added that his future schedule will be adjusted according to his condition and recovery progress.

Read JYP Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding Xdinary Heroes Jun Han’s health condition and schedule. During ‘The New Xcene Special Live in Europe & UK’ in London on June 2, Jun Han experienced sudden abdominal pain and related symptoms, and was unfortunately unable to perform parts of the show. Following the recommendation of the on-site medical staff, Jun Han is currently taking sufficient rest and focusing on his recovery. His future schedule will be adjusted according to his recovery progress, with the artist’s health being our top priority. We will provide further updates should there be any changes. We sincerely apologize for causing concern with this unexpected news and ask for your kind understanding. We will continue to do our utmost to support Jun Han’s recovery. Thank you.

Wishing Jun Han a swift recovery!

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