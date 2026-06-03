Lee Jun Hyuk Is An Exorcist Priest Investigating Mysterious Student Deaths In New Occult Drama

The upcoming SBS drama “Excitatio” has unveiled its first still!

On June 1, SBS held its drama media day event “SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE” in Seoul, where it unveiled its upcoming drama lineup for the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

Among the dramas scheduled to air in 2027 is the occult exorcism drama “Excitatio.”

Set in the brutal world of Korea’s fiercely competitive college entrance exam system—a pressure-cooker fueled by jealousy and ambition—“Excitatio” tells the story of students who become obsessed with improving their grades and are lured by a mysterious stimulant that awakens strange supernatural abilities. As their classmates begin to die one by one, an exorcist priest risks everything, including his own soul, to save them.

Lee Jun Hyuk plays Antonio, a new guiding priest assigned to Seongryeong High School. He stirs curiosity and unease among students but is actually an exorcist priest ordained by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Beneath his distant exterior, Antonio has delicate, sharp instincts and a warm sense of empathy. He is a seeker who has faced horrific situations alone, endured deep pain and loneliness, and repeatedly triumphed over evil spirits.

Sent to Seongryeong High School to investigate demonic forces, Antonio encounters a series of strange incidents and begins to track down the person who has pushed the students into a deadly race.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout” here:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)