“Colony” Surpasses 4 Million Moviegoers + Becomes Fastest Film Of 2026 To Do So

The film “Colony” has surpassed 4 million moviegoers just two weeks after its release!

According to the Korean Film Council, “Colony” recorded a cumulative total of 4,000,131 moviegoers as of 5:12 p.m. KST on June 3, achieving the feat just 14 days after its release.

The film has now become the fastest Korean release of 2026 to surpass 4 million admissions. Previously, it reached 1 million moviegoers on its fourth day, 2 million on its fifth day, and 3 million on its 10th day. By surpassing 4 million admissions on its 14th day, the film continues to set new records for the fastest box office milestones among films released this year.

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” is a zombie film about survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to a rapidly mutating virus as they face the ever-growing threat of the infected, who evolve in unpredictable ways. The star-studded cast includes Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Shin Rok, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Go Soo.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Colony”!

Watch Jun Ji Hyun’s drama “Jirisan” below:

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