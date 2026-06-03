Kim Nam Gil Is A Detective Who Imprisons Criminals In Nightmares In New Drama

The upcoming SBS drama “Nightmare” (literal title) has unveiled its first still!

On June 1, SBS held its drama media day event “SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE” in Seoul, where it unveiled its upcoming drama lineup for the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

Among the dramas scheduled to air in 2027 is the upcoming drama “Nightmare.”

“Nightmare” is a drama about a vigilante group that imprisons criminals who cannot be punished by the law—not in prisons, but within nightmares. The series follows these individuals as they cross the boundaries between dreams and reality to deliver their own form of justice.

Kim Nam Gil stars as detective Kim Tae Yi, who returns from a long undercover assignment a changed man. Though his personality, manner of speaking, and lifestyle have all transformed, his unwavering determination to bring down evil remains the same. Armed with sharp instincts and a relentless drive, he joins forces with vigilantes who trap criminals in nightmares.

Lee Yoo Mi plays Jang Gyu Eun, a police officer in the Southern District who focuses on supporting victims. In everyday life, she is timid and shy, but in dreams, she becomes a different person. She enters the dreams of criminals who have escaped punishment and inflicts pain in brutal ways, acting as an “architect of nightmares.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama!

While waiting, watch Kim Nam Gil in “Through the Darkness” below:

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