Kim Rae Won Risks Everything For A Shot At Becoming Baseball Manager In New Sports Drama

The upcoming SBS drama “Full Count” (literal title) has unveiled its first still!

On June 1, SBS held its drama media day event “SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE” in Seoul, where it unveiled its upcoming drama lineup for the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027.

Among the dramas scheduled to air in 2027 is the upcoming drama “Full Count.”

“Full Count” is a sports drama that depicts the fierce battle for survival among those who risk everything in a cutthroat baseball world filled with schemes and power struggles, all in pursuit of the coveted position of professional baseball manager.

Kim Rae Won—returning to the small screen for the first time in four years—will star as Hwang Jin Ho, the acting manager of the popular baseball team the Stars, which is on the verge of being eliminated from postseason contention. A former catcher turned battery coach, Hwang Jin Ho is an ill-fated baseball figure who spent most of his playing days as a backup. While he is better regarded as a coach, he has lived as an outsider within the exclusionary atmosphere of the Stars, which prioritizes “pure-blooded” insiders. He jumps into a once-in-a-lifetime whirlwind by accepting the position of acting manager, which is akin to a “poisoned chalice.”

Park Hoon will play Jo Dong Hee, a pitching coach widely regarded as the leading candidate for the team’s next manager. The two characters will engage in an intense battle of strategy and wits as they compete for the top job.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Kim Rae Won in “Doctors”:

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