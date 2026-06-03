Watch: RIIZE Covers Apink And 2PM In Contrasting Dance Practice Videos

RIIZE has shared new dance practice videos for their recent covers of Apink and 2PM!

This past weekend, RIIZE celebrated the 1000th day since their debut by holding a special “RIIZE OFFICE” fan party. At the event, the group surprised their fans with dance covers of Apink’s “NoNoNo” and 2PM’s “My House.”

On June 3, RIIZE released two separate dance practice videos for their cover performances that fully showcase their duality.

Check out RIIZE’s new dance practice videos for “NoNoNo” and “My House” below!

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch the group on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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