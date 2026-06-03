Jennie Enters Top 10 Of Billboard Radio Songs Chart For 1st Time With Tame Impala Collab 'Dracula'

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has officially scored her first top 10 hit on U.S. radio!

This week, Jennie and Tame Impala’s collab remix of “Dracula” entered the top 10 of both Billboard’s Radio Songs and Pop Airplay charts for the first time, making it both singers’ first song ever to break the top 10 of either chart.

“Dracula” jumped to a new peak of No. 9 on both the Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres, and the Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays specifically on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

“Dracula” also climbed back up to No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States. (The song previously reached a peak of No. 10 on the chart last month.)

Additionally, “Dracula” held onto its spot at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and Dance Streaming Songs chart this week.

The single also debuted at No. 14 on Billboard’s new Songs of the Summer chart, which just returned for 2026 this week. The seasonal chart runs for three months every summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

On Billboard’s global charts, “Dracula” held steady at No. 4 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and climbed back up to No. 5 on the Global 200.

Meanwhile, Jennie rose to No. 85 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking her 12th week on the chart as a solo artist.

Congratulations to both Jennie and Tame Impala!

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