TWICE Earns New RIAJ Triple And Double Platinum Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) awarded TWICE two new official certifications for streaming this month!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, TWICE earned two separate certifications for streaming with two iconic Korean hits from 2019: “Feel Special” was certified triple platinum for surpassing 300 million streams in Japan, while “FANCY” was certified double platinum after hitting 200 million streams.

Congratulations to TWICE!

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