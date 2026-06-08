8 Facts About Kim Jae Won That New Fans Should Know

Kim Jae Won may still be a bit early in his acting career, but he’s already making a strong impression on K-drama fans. With his memorable performances, warm personality, and growing popularity, many viewers are eager to learn more about the rising star. From his hobbies to his hidden talents, here are some facts about Kim Jae Won that you may not know.

1. He has a big sweet tooth

Kim Jae Won mentioned in a recent interview that he has the taste buds of a child, meaning he prefers snacks over full meals. He also loves junk food which includes pizza, ramyun, and cookies. Some of his favorite treats are Homerun Ball and White Heim.

2. He still lives with his parents

In Korea, it’s common for adult children to continue living with their families. Kim Jae Won shared that he still lives with his parents, and he absolutely loves it!

3. His MBTI is ENTJ

He revealed that he’s 98 percent T, meaning he’s very logical, detail-oriented, and technical. At the same time, he says he has an ENFP side and can be very playful. With a wild imagination, he likes to plan everything out and make sure his timing is always on track.

4. He is an MC on “Music Bank”

Although Kim Jae Won is still a rookie actor, he is building up some estra camera experience as an MC on “Music Bank.” His time on the show is giving him the chance to hone his singing and dancing skills, which makes him all the more lovable!

5. He choreographed a dance

Wanting to make his fan meeting extra special, Kim Jae Won choreographed his own dance performance. His background in the arts and the fact that he has majored in theater in college helped him develop skills in contemporary dance. Love this side of him!

6. He’s very multi-talented

Kim Jae Won can play the guitar, sing, swim, dance, and he did quite a bit of competitive track and field growing up. Talk about a man of many talents! When asked which of his hobbies and skills he excels at most, he shared that he feels most confident in his swimming abilities. When asked what he’s least confident in, he said acting, but fans know that’s not true!

7. His favorite place he’s traveled to is Prague, Czech Republic

He loves the beautiful winter scenery and has fond memories of visiting as a child. Since he prefers colder seasons, Prague remains one of his most memorable travel destinations.

8. His primary cell is Reason Cell

According to Kim Jae Won, his two strongest cells are Reason and Love. When it comes to work, his Reason Cell takes over, helping him stay focused and practical. In his everyday life, however, his Love Cell shines through. He’s very affectionate toward his friends, freely expresses himself, and isn’t shy about showing plenty of aegyo. He’s also thoughtful when it comes to gifts and attention and often relieves stress by listening to his friends, proving just how strong his Love Cell is.

Watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” below:

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!