Shin Ha Kyun And Heo Sung Tae Face Off In A Sudden Encounter In “Fifties Professionals”

“Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

Previously in “Fifties Professionals,” Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) struggled with a conflict between his family and his mission. He ultimately left a family gathering to rescue Prosecutor Kang (Kim Shin Rok), who was in danger.

Prosecutor Kang had been tracing the link between a passenger ship incident 10 years ago and the murder case involving Kwon Soon Bok (Ahn Nae Sang), moving closer to the truth. However, she was caught in Yoo In Gu’s (Hyun Bong Sik) plan to eliminate her and found herself in danger. At the end of the episode, Jung Ho Myung and Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae) came face to face, ending on a tense cliffhanger.

The newly released stills show Jung Ho Myung and Kang Beom Ryong unexpectedly meeting at a café. When they spot each other, both men instinctively keep their distance and shift into defensive stances. Tension builds as they clench their fists and lock eyes.

Kang Beom Ryong believes Jung Ho Myung does not yet know the truth about the incident involving him 10 years ago. Jung Ho Myung, caught off guard by the unexpected encounter, shows an expression mixed with confusion and caution. Their standoff suggests an imminent confrontation, with neither willing to back down.

Attention now turns to what choices the two men, reunited after 10 years, will make and whether their reunion will bring long-buried truths into the open.

Episode 5 of “Fifties Professionals” airs on June 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama on Viki below:

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