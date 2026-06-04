Zo In Sung Transforms Into A Local Resident With Strong Survival Instinct In New Film “HOPE”

Upcoming film “HOPE” has unveiled new stills of Zo In Sung in character!

“HOPE” follows Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the chief of a police substation in Hopo Port, a village located near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After local youths report a tiger sighting, Bum Seok and the entire village are thrown into a state of emergency as they find themselves facing an unimaginable reality.

Zo In Sung plays Sung Gi, a neighborhood young man who embodies rugged and wild masculinity. Sung Gi is a man who handles any job that pays, no matter how miscellaneous, in Hopo Port.

He appears to be an ordinary local young man, but when an unidentified presence descends on the village, he reveals a strong survival instinct, charging straight into the mountains without hesitation in the midst of crisis.

Zo In Sung personally performed most of the demanding action sequences, including horseback stunts through deep forests and across wide national roads, as well as chase scenes, pushing the film’s tension to an extreme.

Zo In Sung shared, “I poured all the energy I had into carefully filming each and every scene. The filming process itself was a new cinematic experience for me.”

“HOPE” is scheduled to hit theaters in Korea this summer.

In the meantime, watch Zo In Sung in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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