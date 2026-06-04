Joo Sang Wook And Son Naeun Transform Into A Powerful Villain And Mysterious Ally In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled new stills of Joo Sang Wook and Son Naeun!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

Joo Sang Wook plays Joo Kang Chan, a legendary figure from the bottom who started as a hired gangster and rose to become the chairman of Juhak Construction. He is a man who solves problems with money and violence.

Son Naeun plays Sang Ah, a co-worker at the same company as Manager Kim. She is a mysterious figure who steps in to help him when he has trouble figuring out how to deal with his daughter Min Ji (Seo Su Min).

Joo Sang Wook explained his reason for appearing in the drama, stating, “I decided to take on the role because the power of the original webtoon ‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ and the fast-paced plot that keeps you on the edge of your seat were so entertaining. This is my first time taking on a villainous role, and as an actor, the various facets of evil that the character Joo Kang Chan portrays in the drama felt very intriguing and refreshing.”

Son Naeun shared her thoughts on joining the drama, saying, “I was curious about the character Sang Ah, who holds a mysterious secret. It also appealed to me as a new genre to try, and above all, I was excited and happy to be able to act alongside the director and senior actors.”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Joo Sang Wook in “Touch” on Viki below:

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And Son Naeun in “Agency”:

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