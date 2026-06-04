Choi Min Sik Offers Choi Hyun Wook Private Literature Lessons After Discovering His Talent In “Notes From The Last Row”

Netflix’s new series “Notes from the Last Row” has unveiled new stills!

Based on the Spanish play of the same name, “Notes from the Last Row” is a psychological thriller that follows Heo Mun Oh (Choi Min Sik), a failed writer-turned-Korean literature professor who hasn’t published a new work in 20 years. After discovering the extraordinary writing talent of Lee Kang (Choi Hyun Wook), a student who always sits in the back row of his classroom, Heo Mun Oh gradually becomes obsessed with the young man’s writing.

The newly released character stills capture the stark contrast between the two protagonists and the subtle tension simmering beneath the surface. Heo Mun Oh passionately lectures his students, while Lee Kang appears completely indifferent, gazing out the window instead.

Other stills feature the two characters together in Heo Mun Oh’s study. After becoming captivated by Lee Kang’s writing assignment, Heo Mun Oh proposes private literature lessons, raising questions about how their relationship will evolve and setting the stage for an unpredictable psychological suspense story.

Director Kim Kyu Tae praised Choi Min Sik’s performance, saying, “Through Choi Min Sik’s acting, Heo Mun Oh became a complex and multidimensional character layered with many different emotions. Even in brief moments, he effortlessly conveyed intricate emotional shifts.”

He also spoke highly of Choi Hyun Wook, commenting, “I believe he is one of the most talented actors of his generation. On set, he portrayed Lee Kang with remarkable focus and powerful screen presence.”

All six episodes of “Notes from the Last Row” will be released worldwide on Netflix on June 26.

While waiting, watch Choi Hyun Wook in “Weak Hero Class 1”:

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Also check out Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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