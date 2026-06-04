Kim Myung Soo, Kang Min Ah, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama

Upcoming drama “Empathy Cells” (literal translation) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Empathy Cells” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with empathy. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

The script reading brought together director Kim Chil Bong, writer Jung Yeon, and the cast, including Kim Myung Soo, Kang Min Ah, Kwon So Hyun, Cha Min Ji, Shin Woo Gyeom, Kang Pil Joon, Kim Da Hye, Ok Yoon Joong, Jang Sung Won, Kim Yi Hyun, and Park Chae Won.

Kim Myung Soo, who plays popular psychological counseling expert Cha Eun Hwan, carefully portrayed both his bright, gentle side and the deep emotional wounds hidden within.

Kang Min Ah fully embodied Yoo Ji An, a former girl group member turned actress. She added charm to a character who could otherwise come across as cold due to a lack of empathy.

Moreover, Kwon So Hyun plays Han Yi Jin, Cha Min Ji plays Cha Song Hwan, Shin Woo Gyeom plays Dong Gyeong, Kang Pil Joon plays Do Hoon, and Kim Da Hye plays Hyun Ji.

Rounding out the cast are Ok Yoon Joong as Chief Kim, Jang Sung Won as Mr. Lee, Kim Yi Hyun as Lee Young Ji, and Park Chae Won as Shin Mi Jung.

“Empathy Cells” is set to premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Meow, the Secret Boy” on Viki:

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Also watch Kang Min Ah in “Miracle” on Viki below:

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