Watch: Ji Sung, Ha Yun Kyung, And More Test Chemistry At Script Reading For New Drama 'The Apartment Job'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“The Apartment Job” follows former gangster Hae Kang as he runs for apartment association president to get his hands on the building’s hidden money and teams up with residents to expose corruption.

Ji Sung plays Park Hae Kang, a former boss of the Oasis gang known for his legendary 0 percent uncollected debt record. To raise 10 billion won (approximately $6,664,670) to save Yong Man, who is like a father to him, he becomes the president of the apartment association.

Ji Sung portrays Park Hae Kang’s charisma, which cannot tolerate injustice through flexible control of intensity, and his brightness that gradually changes as he is with the residents, with a delicate touch. He said, “I will do my best to develop Park Hae Kang well.”

Ha Yun Kyung plays Kang Ha Ri, who dreams of becoming a lawyer at the major law firm WePartners. In reality, she works part-time at WePartners’ free legal consultation desk, where she highlights her independent charm through sharp and precise diction.

Kang Ha Ri becomes entangled with Park Hae Kang after lying to her sister, who supported her financially, about having secured a job at WePartners. Ha Yun Kyung is expected to realistically portray Kang Ha Ri’s frequent bickering with Park Hae Kang.

Park Byung Eun takes on the role of Lee Choong Won, the CEO of a construction company and a penthouse resident who has looks, wealth, eloquence, and wit. He highlights the character’s luxurious side with a relaxed tone and gentle expressions, creating a warm presence.

However, he soon reveals a sharp and colder side as he comes into conflict with Park Hae Kang, who is pursuing the maintenance fund. Park Byung Eun raised expectations by hinting at the character’s many layers, commenting, “While reading the script, I saw six or seven different sides to Lee Choong Won.”

Moon So Ri plays Jang Sook Jin, a well-known busybody who never has enough time in the day, delivering a highly engaging performance from her first line.

Moon So Ri energetically portrays Jang Sook Jin’s talkative personality and her reputation for knowing everything about apartment life and its residents. She adds vitality to the story, sometimes showing determination, and at other times, an exaggerated comedic flair.

Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of the script reading session below:

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

Watch Now

And Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)