Mark Establishes New Label + Launches Official Social Media Channels

Former NCT member Mark has announced a new beginning with the launch of his own label!

On June 4, Upper Room announced, “Mark has officially launched the creative company Upper Room, which will serve as the starting point for his music, creative vision, and the various projects he will pursue in the future.”

Founded by Mark alongside longtime colleagues with whom he has built trust over the years, Upper Room is a creative company centered on music with plans to organically connect various content fields—including video, visual art, and performance—to further expand Mark’s creative world in a multidimensional way.

The name “Upper Room” represents more than just a physical space—it symbolizes a place where people with shared goals and ideas can come together, exchange inspiration, and explore new possibilities.

To mark the launch, Upper Room unveiled a series of announcement films through its official social media accounts.

According to the company, the announcement film was inspired by the era of 15th-century movable-type printing. Designed to highlight the value of human creativity and craftsmanship in an age of rapidly advancing technology, the film was created entirely without the use of AI-generated imagery, with every visual produced by hand to reflect the message and vision behind Upper Room.

Check out the label’s announcement film below!

You can also follow Upper Room’s Instagram account here and X (formerly Twitter) account here!

Wishing Mark and his new label all the best!

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