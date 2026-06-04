Watch: Kim Min Ha Is Questioned After Defecting From North Korea In “Hana Korea”

The upcoming film “Hana Korea” has unveiled new posters and a teaser!

Inspired by a true life story, “Hana Korea” follows the journey of Hye Seon (Kim Min Ha), a North Korean defector who strives to keep moving forward despite facing an unfamiliar life.

The film is written and directed by Danish filmmaker Frederik Sølberg, offering a unique perspective on the life and growth of a North Korean defector through the eyes of a Danish director.

The posters and teaser offer a glimpse of the intense emotional journey of Hye Seon.

The posters capture Hye Seon undergoing questioning by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service after arriving in the country. One version, titled the “Courage” poster, features a profile shot of Hye Seon alongside the phrase, “The courage to move forward,” conveying both the anxiety and determination of someone standing at the threshold of a new life.

Another version, labeled the “Determination” poster, includes the line, “I’ll keep moving forward,” highlighting Hye Seon’s unwavering resolve not to give up on her life despite countless hardships.

The teaser likewise opens with Hye Seon being questioned by the National Intelligence Service. Placed in an unfamiliar environment, she conveys tension through a range of expressions without speaking. The trailer then features Hye Seon’s narration: “When I felt most lost, I endured by remembering what my mother used to tell me,” followed by the words, “Live like a viper.” A striking nine-panel split-screen captures her shifting emotions throughout her journey.

The trailer also introduces various people who surround Hye Seon, with their appearances presented through the same nine-panel format, further piquing curiosity. As Hye Seon asks, “Will I ever be able to call this place my home?” the question overlaps with gray-toned images of an unfamiliar Seoul, raising anticipation for the journey that awaits her as she begins a new life in South Korea.

“Hana Korea” is set to premiere on July 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki:

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