3 Reasons To Look Forward To Kim Moo Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Jin Ki Joo, And P.O’s New Netflix Series “Teach You A Lesson”

Netflix’s upcoming series “Teach You a Lesson” has unveiled three reasons the drama is a must-watch!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Teach You a Lesson” is a series about the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), a government task force created to restore teachers’ authority in an era of unruly students, demanding parents, and struggling schools.

On June 4, the production team revealed three key points to watch for in the upcoming series.

The first highlight is the drama’s unique blend of genres. “Teach You a Lesson” combines satisfying storytelling, thought-provoking messages, and emotionally rich character arcs to create an immersive viewing experience.

The Educational Rights Protection Bureau inspectors bring humor as they cleverly tackle problems in troubled schools, while the series’ bold action sequences deliver thrilling and cathartic moments. With its fast-paced narrative and constantly shifting tone, the drama promises to keep viewers engaged from start to finish.

Another key point is the refreshing energy generated by the four main characters, each of whom approaches problems in their own distinctive way.

Kim Moo Yeol stars as Na Hwa Jin, a no-nonsense inspector known for delivering swift and satisfying justice whenever trouble arises. Lee Sung Min plays Choi Kang Seok, the Minister of Education who founded the Educational Rights Protection Bureau, anchoring the story with his commanding charisma.

Jin Ki Joo takes on the role of Im Han Rim, a former special forces soldier turned inspector whose unpredictable personality and bold charm add excitement to the series. Meanwhile, P.O plays Bong Geun Dae, an original character created specifically for the drama adaptation.

Together, the members of “Team ERPB” showcase unique strengths and personalities, while their growing teamwork and evolving relationships add another layer of enjoyment as the story progresses.

The final point of anticipation lies with the creative team behind the project. The series is directed by Hong Jong Chan, known for socially conscious and character-driven works such as “Juvenile Justice” and “Dear My Friends,” and written by Lee Nam Kyu, who has earned praise for capturing reality with both warmth and sharp insight in dramas including “Daily Dose of Sunshine” and “The Light in Your Eyes.”

Director Hong Jong Chan explained, “‘We will protect you’ is the one line that encapsulates the entire series. We wanted to fully portray the weight of reality while creating moments where that weight transforms into catharsis whenever the Educational Rights Protection Bureau steps in. Rather than a simple story of good versus evil, ‘Teach You a Lesson’ is about standing on the side of victims and working toward solutions.”

Writer Lee Nam Kyu added, “I focused on making every character feel human so that viewers could empathize with all of them,” raising expectations for a series that aims to leave both emotional resonance and lasting impact.

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Teach You a Lesson” will be released in its entirety on Netflix on June 5.

While you wait, watch Kim Moo Yeol “The Old Woman with the Knife” on Viki:

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And watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” below:

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