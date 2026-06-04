Kim Dae Myeung Is A Respected Academy Director With A Sinister Double Life In “The Husband”

Upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled new stills of Kim Dae Myeung in his role as a chilling villain!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Kim Dae Myeung stars as Noh Man Hee, the villain responsible for kidnapping Kang Tae Joo’s wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol). On the surface, Noh Man Hee is the kind and well-mannered director of a computer academy who is beloved by both children and elderly residents in the neighborhood. However, he harbors a cruel secret that no one could have anticipated.

Explaining why he chose the project, Kim Dae Myeung shared, “When I first received the script, I was so engrossed that I read it in one sitting. The story had a powerful sense of immersion, and it kept making me curious about what would happen next.”

He continued, “I wanted to play a character with multiple layers and different sides coexisting within one person, and Noh Man Hee was exactly that kind of character. I felt he was someone who couldn’t be easily defined by a single face. Throughout filming, I hoped viewers would also find themselves wondering, ‘Who is this person really?’”

For that reason, Kim Dae Myeung did not approach Noh Man Hee as a straightforward villain. “I thought he could easily come across as a very one-dimensional character,” he explained. “So I constantly tried to understand why Noh Man Hee made these choices and what emotions ultimately led him to his current actions.”

The actor also paid close attention to the character’s appearance. “I wanted him to look like a very neat and ordinary person you might encounter in everyday life, so I often wore shirts and buttoned them all the way up to the collar,” he said. “As the story unfolds over a short period of time and Man Hee gradually changes, I wanted to make that transformation more visible through subtle changes in his appearance as well.”

“The Husband” premieres on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” below:

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