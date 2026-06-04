Watch: Performances From 'M Countdown X Mega Concert'

Artists have lit up the stage at the “M Countdown X Mega Concert”!

On June 4, Mnet aired the special broadcast of the “M Countdown X Mega Concert” in place of its regular live episode of “M Countdown.” The large-scale music festival, a collaboration between “M Countdown” and Mega MGC Coffee, was pre-recorded at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon on May 30.

The star-studded lineup featured EXO, LE SSERAFIM, Hearts2Hearts, ZEROBASEONE, AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, LNGSHOT, MEOVV, NCT WISH, KickFlip, IDID, MODYSSEY, tripleS, and hrtz.wav.

Check out all of the performances below!

EXO – “Crazy” and “Crown”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA” and “CELEBRATION”

Hearts2Hearts – “STYLE” and “RUDE!”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

AND2BLE – “Curious”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”

LNGSHOT – “Moonwalkin’”

MEOVV – “DDI RO RI” and “In my hands”

NCT WISH – “Ode to Love” and “Sticky”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin'”

IDID – “FLY!”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

tripleS – “Baby Flower”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”