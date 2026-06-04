Watch: Performances From "M Countdown X Mega Concert"
Artists have lit up the stage at the “M Countdown X Mega Concert”!
On June 4, Mnet aired the special broadcast of the “M Countdown X Mega Concert” in place of its regular live episode of “M Countdown.” The large-scale music festival, a collaboration between “M Countdown” and Mega MGC Coffee, was pre-recorded at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon on May 30.
The star-studded lineup featured EXO, LE SSERAFIM, Hearts2Hearts, ZEROBASEONE, AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, LNGSHOT, MEOVV, NCT WISH, KickFlip, IDID, MODYSSEY, tripleS, and hrtz.wav.
Check out all of the performances below!
EXO – “Crazy” and “Crown”
LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA” and “CELEBRATION”
Hearts2Hearts – “STYLE” and “RUDE!”
ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”
AND2BLE – “Curious”
ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”
LNGSHOT – “Moonwalkin’”
MEOVV – “DDI RO RI” and “In my hands”
NCT WISH – “Ode to Love” and “Sticky”
KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin'”
IDID – “FLY!”
MODYSSEY – “HOOK”
tripleS – “Baby Flower”
hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”