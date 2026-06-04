ZEROBASEONE's Park Gun Wook Apologizes For Polaroid Lottery Controversy

ZEROBASEONE’s Park Gun Wook has personally apologized for the controversy over his actions at a fan signing event.

Park Gun Wook recently came under fire for allegedly manipulating the results of a Polaroid giveaway lottery at a fan signing event. Based on video footage filmed by fans at the event, the idol fell under suspicion of announcing a different winning number from the number that he actually drew during the lottery. As a result, some accused Park Gun Wook of changing the results at his discretion and trying to give the prize to a specific fan.

In the early hours of the morning on June 5 KST, Park Gun Wook responded to the growing controversy by sharing the following apology:

This is ZEROBASEONE’s Park Gun Wook. I’m writing this message because I want to sincerely apologize for my actions at a recent fan signing event. I should have exercised more caution and better judgment at the time before acting, but I failed to do so. As a result, I caused many people hurt and confusion: a fact that I am taking very seriously. I would like to sincerely apologize to those who felt confused or hurt because of my shortcomings. Although I have always considered the love sent by our fans to be precious, I am sorry for failing to live up to that love. I am not taking this incident lightly, and I will sincerely reflect on [my mistakes]. Once again, I apologize for disappointing the ZEROSE [ZEROBASEONE’s fans] who supported and believed in us during our promotions for this album. I would also like to apologize to the other ZEROBASEONE members and the staff who work hard together with us. In the future, I will act more carefully, and I will reflect with all my heart [on this incident] and grow so that I can become a person who is worthy of the trust that ZEROSE have given me. Once again, I am truly sorry.

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