Watch: Park Eun Bin Gives Yang Se Jong The Ability To See Ghosts In 'Spooky In Love' Teaser

tvN has released an intriguing new teaser for its upcoming drama “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

The new teaser begins with a seemingly romantic encounter between hotel CEO Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) and ace prosecutor Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong). After taking off her glove, Cheon Yeo Ri cryptically asks, “Are you truly confident that you can handle holding my hand?” Amidst glimpses of past moments where Ma Gang Wook attempted to hold Cheon Yeo Ri’s hand and failed, he replies, “If it’s your hand [I’ll be holding], then let’s try it once.”

However, as soon as he takes her hand in his, the atmosphere in the room changes completely, and the couple is suddenly surrounded by ghosts. Having gained the new—and unwanted—ability to see ghosts, the frightened Ma Gang Wook hides behind Cheon Yeo Ri as she says in voice-over, “The moment that our hands touch, a spooky romance begins.”

Check out the new teaser below!

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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