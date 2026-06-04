'Cabbage Your Life' Heads Into Finale On Its Lowest Ratings Yet

KBS 2TV’s “Cabbage Your Life” saw a slight dip in viewership ahead of its final episode.

On June 4, the drama—which has just one episode left in its run—fell to its lowest ratings yet for its penultimate episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Cabbage Your Life” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent for the night.

The series finale of “Cabbage Your Life” will air on June 11 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch “Cabbage Your Life” star Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” on Viki below:

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And Park Sung Woong in “Livestream” below:

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