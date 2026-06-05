Heo Nam Jun Gets Jealous Of Lim Ji Yeon's Male Co-Star In 'My Royal Nemesis'

Heo Nam Jun will make a memorable visit to the set of Lim Ji Yeon’s drama on the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis”!

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode show Shin Seo Ri, who has gone from playing extras to landing a major role, filming her new drama “The Women’s Kingdom 2.”

Unable to let her out of his sight, the smitten Cha Se Gye shows up on set, where he gets into a fierce battle of nerves with Shin Seo Ri’s co-star (Ahn Chang Hwan), the drama’s male lead. Cha Se Gye, who has always been strict about keeping his personal and professional lives separate, loses his cool out of jealousy and winds up glaring down the actor in a tense confrontation.

A final photo captures Shin Seo Ri looking startled and flustered by a sudden display of affection on set. When Cha Se Gye suddenly grabs her hand without breaking eye contact, Shin Seo Ri is unable to hide her surprise.

To find out what unfolds on set after Cha Se Gye’s arrival, catch the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” on June 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” below:

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