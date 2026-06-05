Oh Jung Se Stumbles Upon An Unconscious Kim Shin Rok In 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared a suspenseful glimpse of its next episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is a new action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Fifties Professionals,” Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) found himself torn between his family and his duty as an agent. In the end, he ultimately decided to leave a family outing in order to rush to the aid of Prosecutor Kang (Kim Shin Rok), who was in danger. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae) and Jung Ho Myung facing off at a cafe.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fifth episode, Bong Je Soon (Oh Jung Se) appears lost in thought as he stares down at his phone. However, he soon notices something amiss and turns his gaze towards the waterside.

Shortly afterwards, Bong Je Soon finds Prosecutor Kang lying unconscious by the water. As he rushes to her side to check on her, Bong Je Soon is unable to hide his shock and concern.

To find out why Prosecutor Kang winds up unconscious—and what choice Bong Je Soon will make—tune in to the next episode of “Fifties Professionals” on June 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)