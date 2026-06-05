Watch: AOMG's New Girl Group Keyveatz Announces Debut Date With Preview Of 'OXY'

Mark your calendars for Keyveatz’s official debut!

On June 4, AOMG announced the date and details of its new girl group Keyveatz’s upcoming debut.

Keyveatz will be debuting on June 30 with their first mini album “OXY_GEN,” which will consist of five songs. In addition to title track “OXY,” the mini album will include pre-debut singles “Key Beats” and “Catch My Breath,” along with B-sides “SUB_ZERO” (featuring punchnello) and “SUCK IT UP.”

AOMG also released a sneak peek of “OXY,” which is described as a “song that combines various hip hop sounds to create fast-paced energy.”

Check out Keyveatz’s preview of their debut track “OXY” below!

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