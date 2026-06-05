TWS To Release New Single For FIFA World Cup 2026 As Team Korea's Official Cheer Song

TWS is singing Team Korea’s official cheer song for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026!

On June 5, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that TWS would be releasing their new digital single “Dream With Us” next week.

“Dream With Us,” the official cheer song of the Republic of Korea’s national soccer team, will be released online on June 11 at 6 p.m. KST. The song is described as depicting “the story of youth running toward a shared dream” with the “hopeful message that ‘when we believe in miracles together, miracles begin.’”

TWS, who was appointed official ambassadors for the Korea Football Association last fall, unveiled “Dream With Us” for the first time at the friendly match between South Korea and El Salvador on June 4.

The members of TWS commented, “We are truly delighted to be able to support the Republic of Korea’s national soccer team with our song.” They added, “In light of how hard the players worked to prepare for this World Cup, we, TWS, will also be rooting for them with all our hearts so that they can deliver impressive performances during their matches.”