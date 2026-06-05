Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Start An Unlikely Office Romance In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled new character posters introducing its leads!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Kang Si Woo’s poster describes him as a “unicorn boss who causes lovesickness.” It also explains why he’s called the “3 NOs Man” at work: the notoriously cold and unapproachable Kang Si Woo adheres to a strict personal code of conduct that includes NO smiling, NO getting close to other people, and NO apologizing easily.

Meanwhile, Cha Ji Yoon’s poster introduces her as a office worker in her 7th year who is “at risk of burnout” who relies on her experience and know-how rather than passion for her job. However, this exhausted “fairy of arriving at and leaving work exactly on the dot” unexpectedly finds herself developing “a fever from lovesickness.”

To find out how this ice-cold boss and burned-out employee melt each other’s hearts, tune in to the premiere of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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