Former “BOYS II PLANET” Contestants And Kim Jae Joong’s Boy Group VAYONN Unveils Debut Plans

Former “BOYS II PLANET” contestants and Kim Jae Joong’s upcoming boy group VAYONN is gearing up for their official debut!

VAYONN is a six-member group consisting of Masato, Sen, Ayang, and Jinyu, who previously competed on Mnet’s survival show “BOYS II PLANET,” along with Teru and Mano, who were first introduced through iNKODE’s INTHE X Project.

On June 5, VAYONN’s agency iNKODE Entertainment announced that the group will pre-release “WATTA DAY” on June 23 ahead of its official debut. The song will be included on VAYONN’s first mini album “Youth Today,” which is set to drop on July 6.

Alongside the announcement, VAYONN unveiled a mood board for its debut mini album through its official social media channels. The set of six images showcases the members against lush, sunlit landscapes brimming with summer vibes, capturing the carefree spirit, youthful energy, and sense of freedom that define the album’s concept.

The group will officially make its debut with “Youth Today” on July 6.

Are you excited for VAYONN’s debut? Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch full episodes of “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki:

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