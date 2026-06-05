Lim Ji Yeon Tries To Win Over Heo Nam Jun’s Grandfather With Aegyo In “My Royal Nemesis”

Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun will make their first public appearance as a couple on “My Royal Nemesis”!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature Seo Ri and Se Gye making an appearance together at a launch party for a brand, where they attend as model and advertiser.

The newly released stills showcase the pair looking every bit the charming couple. Seo Ri turns heads in a sparkling black dress, while Se Gye exudes elegance in a black tuxedo with a bow tie and a neatly styled hairstyle. Adding to the excitement, Se Gye’s gaze toward Seo Ri appears noticeably more affectionate than usual, hinting at his deepening feelings for her.

Meanwhile, Seo Ri’s various expressions steal the spotlight. In one moment, she is seen munching on finger food while wearing a determined expression as though she has someone in her sights. In another, she displays adorable charm by placing her hands beside her cheeks in an exaggeratedly cute pose.

These moments are part of Seo Ri’s mission to win over Cha Dal Soo (Yoon Joo Sang), Se Gye’s grandfather and the chairman of Cha Il Group. Calling him “Grandpaaa~,” Seo Ri launches a full-scale aegyo attack, leaving Cha Dal Soo visibly bewildered.

Will Seo Ri’s irresistible cuteness be enough to win over Dal Soo, who has already set his sights on Mo Tae Hee (Chae Seo An) as his future granddaughter-in-law?

Find out in the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” on June 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden”:

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And Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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