So Ji Sub Takes Center Stage Among A Web Of Allies And Enemies In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled its main poster!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

The newly released poster brings together the drama’s key characters, including So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Joo Sang Wook, Son Naeun, Kim Sung Kyu, Lee Jae Yong, Won Hyun Joon, Park Jin Woo, Jo Bok Rae, Lee Dong Ha, Seo Su Min, and Yoo Ji Ahn, hinting at the intricate web of relationships that will drive the story.

At the center of the poster is So Ji Sub as Manager Kim, wearing a cold and determined expression as he looks toward his daughter Min Ji, who appears to be in danger. Holding a gun in his hand, he embodies the dramatic transformation from an ordinary father into a deadly special agent.

Adding to the tension are Choi Dae Hoon as Sung Han Soo, who is seen aiming a gun, and Yoon Kyung Ho as Park Jin Chul, who appears ready for a brutal hand-to-hand fight, foreshadowing the drama’s explosive action sequences.

Joo Sang Wook, who plays Joo Kang Chan, commands attention with his imposing presence, while Son Naeun’s character Sang Ah appears with visible scars on her face, teasing a bold new action-oriented role.

The poster also features a colorful lineup of characters surrounding Manager Kim, the special agent known by the codename 66, including Kang Seong (Kim Sung Kyu), Ri Eung Ryeong (Lee Jae Yong), Ttanggangaji (Won Hyun Joon), Mr. Lim the Dry Cleaner (Park Jin Woo), Gold Tooth (Jo Bok Rae), Chief Nam (Lee Dong Ha), and Joo Hye Ri (Yoo Ji Ahn). Their presence raises questions about how these characters are connected and how the story’s conflicts will unfold.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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