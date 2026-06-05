BIGBANG's 'LOSER' Becomes Their 3rd Group MV To Surpass 300 Million Views

BIGBANG has achieved another YouTube milestone!

On June 5 at approximately 7:13 p.m. KST, BIGBANG’s music video for “LOSER” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.

Originally released on May 1, 2015 at 12 a.m. KST, “LOSER” reached the milestone after approximately 11 years, one month, and four days.

“LOSER” is now BIGBANG’s third group music video to exceed 300 million views, following “Fantastic Baby” and “Bang Bang Bang.”

Congratulations to BIGBANG!

Celebrate the milestone by revisiting the iconic “LOSER” music video below: