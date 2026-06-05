NewJeans' 'OMG' (Performance Ver. 1) Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 400 Million Views

NewJeans has reached a new YouTube milestone!

The girl group’s “OMG” (Performance ver. 1) music video surpassed 400 million views on June 6 at approximately 1 a.m. KST. This is about three years, five months, and two days since its release on January 3, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

“OMG” (Performance ver. 1) is NewJeans’ first music video to reach 400 million views.

Congratulations to NewJeans!

Watch the music video again below: