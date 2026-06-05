NewJeans' 'OMG' (Performance Ver. 1) Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 400 Million Views

NewJeans' "OMG" (Performance Ver. 1) Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 400 Million Views

Music
Jun 05, 2026
by D Kim

NewJeans has reached a new YouTube milestone!

The girl group’s “OMG” (Performance ver. 1) music video surpassed 400 million views on June 6 at approximately 1 a.m. KST. This is about three years, five months, and two days since its release on January 3, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

“OMG” (Performance ver. 1) is NewJeans’ first music video to reach 400 million views.

Congratulations to NewJeans!

Watch the music video again below:

MV Record
NewJeans

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