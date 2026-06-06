'My Royal Nemesis' Is Most-Watched Show To Air On Friday

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” continues its run at No. 1!

On June 5, the popular romantic comedy was the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “My Royal Nemesis” scored an average nationwide rating of 9.5 percent.

MBC’s new drama “Fifties Professionals,” which airs in the same time slot, earned an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent for its fifth episode.

Watch full episodes of “Fifties Professionals” with subtitles on Viki below:

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