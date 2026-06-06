Lee Jun Young And Lee Ju Myoung Get Into A Heated Confrontation In 'Reborn Rookie'

Get ready for a tense face-off between Lee Jun Young and Lee Ju Myoung on “Reborn Rookie”!



JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” is a new drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Reborn Rookie,” Hwang Jun Hyun and Kang Bang Geul (played by Lee Ju Myoung) met as fellow interns on the same team at Choiseong Group. Notably, both of them are hiding secrets that no one knows: Hwang Jun Hyun is actually Kang Yong Ho, whose spirit is currently residing in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body, while Kang Bang Geul is secretly the youngest daughter of Choiseong Group chairman Kang Yong Ho.

While Hwang Jun Hyun took care of Kang Bang Geul with suspicious attentiveness, Kang Bang Geul became wary of him, not realizing that he is actually none other than her father.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture the two interns getting into a heated confrontation at night. Kang Bang Geul appears to have run out of patience as she glares fiercely at Hwang Jun Hyun, who catches her off guard by firmly standing his ground without backing down.

When Hwang Jun Hyun surprises Kang Bang Geul by saying something unexpected, she is so shaken that she tears up and even grabs him by the collar out of rage.

To find out how this fierce argument between father and daughter plays out, catch the next episode of “Reborn Rookie” on June 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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