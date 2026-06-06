Heo Nam Jun And Lim Ji Yeon Go On Their First Official Date In 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” has revealed a sneak peek of Heo Nam Jun and Lim Ji Yeon’s first real date!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye’s romance blossoms after they confirm their feelings for one another with a kiss. Cha Se Gye puts his romantic side on display as he takes Shin Seo Ri out on her first proper date, and Shin Seo Ri beams with happiness as she enjoys the experience.

Cha Se Gye tries to hit all the essential 2026 date stops for Shin Seo Ri’s sake, taking her to Namsan and even patiently waiting in line at a popular bakery—despite having always been someone who insisted “time is gold.”

To catch Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye’s sweet first date, tune in to the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” on June 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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