Lee Jun Young Shocks Everyone With His Behavior In 'Reborn Rookie'

Lee Jun Young is about to turn his once-peaceful team upside down on “Reborn Rookie”!



JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” is a new drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After 44an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Reborn Rookie,” Hwang Jun Hyun (now actually Kang Yong Ho) became an intern at Choiseong Group, where he faced prejudice due to his background as a former soccer player and the victim of Kang Yong Ho’s hit-and-run.

However, in the upcoming third episode of the drama, Hwang Jun Hyun will surprise everyone on his team with his professional competence and impressive abilities that don’t seem like they’d belong to a rookie employee.

Unable to shake his old manner of speech, Hwang Jun Hyun also speaks informally to his boss Park Bong Gi (Lee Sung Wook) and unhesitatingly cracks jokes to fellow intern Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung), which makes his co-workers even warier of him.

On top of all this, Hwang Jun Hyun will cause a stir when he steps up for his team by boldly going up against the uncooperative sales team with a gutsy threat, which sets the stage for a conflict between the two departments.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture the moment when Hwang Jun Hyun stuns the rest of his team into silence. As he talks to the sales team over the phone with a fierce glare that makes it hard to believe he’s a newly hired intern, everyone in the office freezes in surprise. From the seasoned veteran Park Bong Gi to the fresh-faced rookie Kang Bang Geul, the entire team is unable to hide their shock as they stare disbelievingly at the daring Hwang Jun Hyun.

To find out why Hwang Jun Hyun’s phone call has everyone so shocked, tune in to the next episode of “Reborn Rookie” on June 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up onall the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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