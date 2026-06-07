Seo In Young Announces Plans To Remarry

Seo In Young is tying the knot this year!

On June 7, a representative for Seo In Young announced that the singer was engaged to Choi Ji Hoon, the CEO of the content creation company NP, who is six years her senior. The couple is said to have met through a mutual acquaintance.

“Seo In Young is currently dating Choi Ji Hoon, and they plan to get married in the second half of this year,” said the representative. “The date has not yet been set, but they’re planning [to hold the wedding] within the year.”

Seo In Young previously married a non-celebrity entrepreneur in February 2023, but after just one year of marriage, the couple ultimately divorced in 2024.

The singer recently told the story of how she met her current fiancé on her YouTube channel, sharing, “He wasn’t my type. [But one day,] I was with four or five of my friends, and honestly, it’s hard to show up somewhere like that. Even though our blind date was the next day, I suddenly asked if he could come meet up with us. But he showed up, and when he walked in, he was smiling and held eye contact without looking away. I found that charming, so I started dating him.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

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