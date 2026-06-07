'Reborn Rookie' Achieves Highest Ratings Of Any JTBC Drama In 2026

Just three episodes into its run, JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” has already set a new record for 2026!

On June 6, the new drama starring Lee Jun Young and Lee Ju Myoung achieved the highest viewership ratings of any JTBC drama this year. According to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of “Reborn Rookie” rose to an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” scored an average nationwide rating of 9.9 percent for the night, making it the most-watched miniseries of the entire week.

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals,” which airs in the same time slot as “My Royal Nemesis,” maintained its average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent as it wrapped up the first half of its run.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its streak as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.1 percent.

Watch the first three episodes of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “Fifties Professionals” below!

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