'Heart Signal 5' Unveils New Poster Of Contestants

Channel A’s “Heart Signal 5” has finally released its contestant poster!

“Heart Signal” is a hit dating show in which singles look for love while living together in the same house. Meanwhile, a celebrity panel attempts to deduce whom each contestant is interested in and which singles will wind up forming couples. This season’s “celebrity prediction panel” includes original members Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, and Kim Eana, along with new members Roy Kim and Billlie’s Tsuki.

The new poster features the eight contestants who are currently living together in the “Signal House.” From left to right, Seowon, Soyoon, and Seongmin are seen standing, while Minju, Wooyeol, Yugyeong, Gyuri, and Junhyeon are seated together on the sofa.

“Heart Signal 5” airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST and is available to watch on Viki.

Watch full episodes of the show with subtitles below:

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