Lee Jun Young Keeps A Disapproving Eye On Lee Ju Myoung At Team Dinner In 'Reborn Rookie'

Get ready for Lee Jun Young to cause a stir at his first team dinner on “Reborn Rookie”!

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” is a new drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

Previously on “Reborn Rookie,” Hwang Jun Hyun (now actually Kang Yong Ho) became the center of attention at Choiseong Group when he unexpectedly demanded an internship as compensation for the hit-and-run accident that ended his soccer career. Unbeknownst to everyone, he began secretly plotting to put Choiseong Group in Hwang Jun Hyun’s hands while also teaching his treacherous daughter Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin) and son Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo) a lesson.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kang Yong Ho will experience a team dinner from an employee’s perspective for the very first time. When he sees his youngest daughter Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung) running around to fill the glasses of the higher-ranking employees, he is unable to hide his discomfort. Now that he’s had the chance to see things through the eyes of a lowly intern, he is extremely displeased with how these drinking gatherings are essentially a continuation of work rather than a fun way to unwind. He is also unhappy with how the employees are practically forced to empty their glasses due to pressure.

However, not long afterwards, Hwang Jun Hyun startles everyone with an unexpected move: getting into a drinking showdown with the head of his division. As the two men face off at a table covered in bottles, Park Bong Gi (Lee Sung Wook) watches them in stunned silence.

To find out what Hwang Jun Hyun gets up to at his first team dinner, catch the next episode of “Reborn Rookie” on June 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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