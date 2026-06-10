3 Reasons To Watch Fantasy Crime K-Drama “Reborn Rookie” 

With an old man who has all the money in the world yet appreciates nothing, and a young man who has nothing but cherishes every single penny he can earn, fantasy and crime K-drama “Reborn Rookie” brings to life a story full of intrigues and manipulations when Chairman Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo) and footballer Hwang Jun Hyun’s (Lee Jun Young) fates intertwine in a way no one could have predicted. If you are currently looking for a show that will make you eager with anticipation and stay on the edge of your seat, here are some reasons why you shouldn’t miss a second to tune in to this one!

Warning: spoilers ahead.

1. The duplicity in the male lead’s character

Chairman Kang Yong Ho has lived and worked to build a business empire. At his old age, the only concern in his life is to figure out who will be his successor among his two eldest children. He has no real interest in anyone and thinks everything can be fixed with money. That’s when he meets Hwang Jun Hyun, a promising soccer player who sees his future frustrated after an unfortunate accident. As a result, the old man is forced to literally walk in someone else’s shoes to learn a once-in-a-lifetime lesson.

At first, Hwang Jun Hyun appears as a merry-go-lucky guy, who, despite the difficulties, is optimistic and caring. However, when twin siblings Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin) and Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo) tear his life apart, he has no choice but to seek justice with his own hands. Sadly, in the face of seemingly unlimited power and money, things turn out to be more complicated than he expected. That is, until his and Kang Yong Ho’s souls swap.

In the most ridiculous yet amazing way, their souls get swapped, and Hwang Jun Hyun’s problems suddenly become the Chairman’s. The funny thing is, the old man takes over the young one’s body almost as if it were an everyday situation. In that sense, Lee Jun Young portrays the shift in their personalities and mannerisms with charisma and authenticity, making this character both alluring and impressive from the very beginning.

2. A tight-gripping power struggle plot

Some villains are born, while others are made. After living under their father’s iron-fist shadow, Kang Jae Gyeong and Kang Jae Seong become Kang Yong Ho’s worst nightmare when, taking advantage of his unconscious state after an incident, they blame him for their crimes. But as Hwang Jun Hyun, the Chairman has no way to stop them from ruining his reputation or fight them back. And the only one to blame for this is none other than himself. What goes around comes around. He spent way too many years either covering up or turning a blind eye to his children’s misdeeds, only to become the target of this same corruption and injustice in the end.

From the very first minutes, you can feel the tension, mystery, and the thrill of this all-or-nothing fight. Everybody seems to want a piece of the cake that is his company. Nonetheless, Kang Yong Ho isn’t ready yet to give up on his seat as Choiseong Group’s Chairman. His body might be that of a clueless young man, but his mind is still that of a sharp, seasoned, and capable businessman. Slowly but surely, he takes on the mission to uncover his children’s crimes, defying not only his position as a mere rookie in the trenches of his own company but also putting at risk his own life—because these villains are ready to go to any lengths to ensure their place as the next ruler of this corporation, even if it means sacrificing their father’s life.

3. The unlikely father-daughter duo

To recover his position and his identity, Yong Ho will need every trick under his sleeve, and that includes getting the proper support within the company. What he never expects, though, is to find his youngest daughter, Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung), among his most important allies. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Anyone can see that she and her father are more similar than they imagined. Even though this pair looks like two interns trying to survive on their first job, on the inside, she is a neglected child with a deep wound in her heart, and he is a distant father trying to fix the mess of a family they have. That makes this unlikely father-daughter duo hilarious and, at the same time, rather bittersweet.

Overnight, Kang Yong Ho not only has to work from scratch to save his company and send the rest of his offspring to prison, but he must also rely on Bang Geul, the child he forgot for years, uncertain of her own plans of revenge against Kang Jae Gyeong and Kang Jae Seong. And this happens all while living in the flesh of Hwang Jun Hyun, a young man who might be the key to setting things back straight in this journey of justice and redemption. If you are already curious about how this story unfolds, then start watching “Reborn Rookie” now!

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Reborn Rookie“

Plans to watch: “The First Jasmine”