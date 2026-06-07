Watch: LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE Announce Collab Single "ICONIC BY MISTAKE" + Reveal Promotion Schedule
Get ready for an “ICONIC” collab between LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE!
On June 8 at midnight KST, the three girl groups announced that they would be releasing a special collaboration digital single, “ICONIC BY MISTAKE,” later this week.
Although “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” will drop online on June 12 at 1 p.m. KST, the official music video for the single will be pre-released on June 11 at midnight KST.
LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE will be also premiering the song through a performance on Mnet’s “M Countdown” on June 11 ahead of its official release.
Check out the promotion schedule and logo motion teaser for “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” below!