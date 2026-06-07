Watch: LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE Announce Collab Single 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' + Reveal Promotion Schedule

Watch: LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE Announce Collab Single "ICONIC BY MISTAKE" + Reveal Promotion Schedule

Music
Jun 07, 2026
by E Cha

Get ready for an “ICONIC” collab between LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE!

On June 8 at midnight KST, the three girl groups announced that they would be releasing a special collaboration digital single, “ICONIC BY MISTAKE,” later this week.

Although “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” will drop online on June 12 at 1 p.m. KST, the official music video for the single will be pre-released on June 11 at midnight KST.

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE will be also premiering the song through a performance on Mnet’s “M Countdown” on June 11 ahead of its official release.

Check out the promotion schedule and logo motion teaser for “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” below!

ILLIT
KATSEYE
LE SSERAFIM

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read