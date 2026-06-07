AHOF Announces Return With Pre-Release Single 'Sugar High'

AHOF has kicked off the countdown to their summer comeback!

On June 8 at midnight KST, the “Universe League” group announced their plans to release a new single later this week.

AHOF will be returning with “Sugar High,” a pre-release single off their upcoming third mini album, on June 12 at 6 p.m. KST. The group previously premiered the song at their “THE FIRST SPARK” concerts in Seoul last weekend.

Stay tuned for more updates on AHOF’s return!