AHOF Announces Return With Pre-Release Single "Sugar High"
AHOF has kicked off the countdown to their summer comeback!
On June 8 at midnight KST, the “Universe League” group announced their plans to release a new single later this week.
AHOF will be returning with “Sugar High,” a pre-release single off their upcoming third mini album, on June 12 at 6 p.m. KST. The group previously premiered the song at their “THE FIRST SPARK” concerts in Seoul last weekend.
Stay tuned for more updates on AHOF’s return!