4 Biggest Moments From Episodes 3-4 Of 'Love Class 3'

“Love Class 3” is the newest installment of the BL campus romance series following “Love Class” and “Love Class 2.” This season, an idol storyline is thrown into the mix, with two unlikely couples trying to navigate school and the K-pop industry.

First is the freshly debuted idol Hyun Jae (Sae Byeol) and trainee Soo An (Seo Yi Han), who lost touch after being separated during an idol survival show. Second is Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin), an idol on hiatus after a scandal, and a curious Thai student named Khun (Petch Panutuch Saelee).

Last week, “Love Class 3” gave a peek into Soo An’s past, an unexpected sleepover, a confusing kiss, and the return of the show’s signature “love class.”

To make sure you remember all the important bits, these are the four biggest moments from episodes 3 and 4.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 3-4!

1. Soo An’s idol backstory is revealed

The premiere of “Love Class 3” showed a tense and distant relationship between Soo An and Hyun Jae, to the point that they’ve lost contact and don’t see each other anymore. But just one year ago, they were as close as can be as fellow contestants on an idol competition show.

There even seemed to be something romantic forming between them, but it was cut short when only Hyun Jae was chosen to join WAKERS, the show’s new boy band. Something clearly happened between then and now, and the new episodes revealed just that.

When Soo An was eliminated from the show during the final round, he congratulated Hyun Jae with a smile, and they promised to meet each other again on stage. They also promised to stay in contact, and at first, they did.

Soo An actually kept his promise of working hard to meet Hyun Jae on stage as an idol, but while Hyun Jae became busier with his own group, Soo An quietly faced more and more setbacks at his company.

Despite how hard he was working, his company kept pushing back his debut as they faced financial problems. Soo An even lost access to his practice studio due to a lease issue. Eventually, he began to give up on his dream to debut.

To make matters worse, a message from Soo An to Hyun Jae was secretly deleted by someone at Hyun Jae’s company. At the same time, Hyun Jae’s group is stripped of their personal phone privileges and moved to a communal company phone. Now they must request use of their personal phone ahead.

All this created a situation where Hyun Jae was left wondering why Soo An has pushed him away and Soo An feeling left behind.

2. Jae Min (accidentally) sleeps over

Episode 2 ended on a cliffhanger, with some very cryptic words being exchanged between Jae Min and Khun.

Jae Min ends up owing a favor to Khun, a classmate who has been a total wildcard and mystery to him so far. Khun is a student from Thailand, and though he knows a good amount of Korean, their relationship has been marked by funny misunderstandings and unfinished conversations because of the language barrier.

When Khun accidentally ruins Jae Min’s shirt during lunch, he buys him another one, but it is extremely expensive. Jae Min intends to return it to Khun so he can get his money back, but the shirt has a mark and cannot be returned. However, Khun says he can pay him back with something else: his body.

Taken aback and assuming Khun means something suggestive, he ends up standing in front of a hotel with Khun, completely afraid of what is about to happen. But Jae Min is totally off.

Finding himself surrounded by moving boxes in an empty apartment, Jae Min finds out that “his body” actually meant manual labor.

Jae Min helps Khun unpack, move in, and clean his new apartment, and he even teaches Khun a little bit about Korean move-in traditions, including ordering black bean noodles. But the day doesn’t end there.

They have a few too many drinks, namely Jae Min, and the night ends with an unplanned sleepover.

The next morning, Jae Min wakes up disoriented in Khun’s bed, unable to fully remember exactly what happened last night. But he’s late for class, so there’s no time to figure it out.

3. Soo An and Hyun Jae share a kiss

But it isn’t a happy ending yet.

In the previous episodes, Soo An found himself working as a staff member during one of Hyun Jae’s events. He just barely sneaks away from Hyun Jae, but dropping his lucky bracelet tips Hyun Jae off to who he is. This leads Hyun Jae to track down Soo An and see him face to face. They finally get their chance to talk things out, but it doesn’t go all that well.

While Hyun Jae asks Soo An to explain why he has pushed him away, Soo An claims their relationship is in the past and that there is nothing between them. Hyun Jae isn’t buying it, and Soo An suddenly leans in for a kiss.

Soo An says he does this to prove there are no lingering feelings between them, but their body language says otherwise. Their reunited moment doesn’t necessarily resolve their feelings—their relationship is actually as unclear as ever.

Hyun Jae doesn’t give up and seeks out Soo An again, but Soo An doesn’t budge. They end their conversation by agreeing not to see each other again.

4. The “love class” officially starts

It turns out this “Love Class” has another love class!

The K-pop setting might be new to this series, but it’s still sticking to its roots with another love class scenario, this time with Jae Min and Khun.

After his drunken sleepover at Khun’s, Jae Min comes to class and finds himself without a partner for a relationship project. Students are asked to form groups of two to experience a mock marriage, where they must get to know each other as a couple, much like the previous “Love Class” seasons.

He’s without a partner, and no one is willing to partner with him because of his stalker allegations. But just when Jae Min thinks he’s the outcast again, in pops Khun, who happens to be seated right behind him. He raises his hand to volunteer as Jae Min’s partner.

It looks like the love class lore is going to continue into the next episodes, and this fake relationship already has some very interesting background circumstances. They haven’t cleared up what happened last night, but now they’re married!

Start watching “Love Class 3”:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Love Class 3,” “Ticket to Heaven,” “The Lie We Lived In,” “Love Upon A Time,” “Wu,’’ “Smile After Tears,” and “Your Dear Daddy.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.’’