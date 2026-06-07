tripleS Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'LOVE & POP' pt.1

tripleS has hit a new career high with their full-group comeback!

Last week, tripleS returned with the first part of their new “ASSEMBLE26” full-group project, “LOVE & POP” pt.1, on June 1.

According to Hanteo Chart, tripleS has achieved the highest first-week sales of their career with the new mini album. In the first week of its release (June 1 to 7), “LOVE & POP” pt.1 sold an impressive total of 567,612 copies—breaking tripleS’s previous first-week sales record of 516,626 set by their last full-group album “ASSEMBLE25.”

Congratulations to tripleS!